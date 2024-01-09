Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Tunisia: Immediately release journalist facing two years in prison for ‘insulting’ government minister

By Amnesty International
Ahead of the trial on 10 January of prominent independent journalist Zied El-Heni who has been arbitrarily detained since 28 December 2023 for “insulting” a Tunisian government minister on a radio show, Fida Hammami, Amnesty International’s Tunisia Research and Advocacy Advisor, said: “Tunisian authorities persist in their chilling disregard for freedom of expression by punishing […] The post Tunisia: Immediately release journalist facing two years in prison for ‘insulting’ government minister appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Amnesty International
