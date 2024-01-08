Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Gigantic solar farms of the future might impact how much solar power can be generated on the other side of the world

By Zhengyao Lu, Researcher in Physical Geography, Lund University
Jingchao Long, Associate Professor, Department of Atmospheric Science
The Sun’s energy is effectively limitless. While resources such as coal or gas are finite, if you are able to capture and use solar power it doesn’t prevent anyone else from also using as much sunshine as they need.

Except that isn’t quite the full story. Beyond a certain size, solar farms become large enough to affect the weather around them and ultimately the climate as a whole. In our new research we have looked at the effect such climate-altering solar farms might have on solar power production elsewhere…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Trump’s arguments for immunity not as hopeless as some claim
~ 'Caring as much as you do was killing you'. We need to talk about burnout in the arts
~ 'Cli-fi' might not save the world, but writing it could help with your eco-anxiety
~ 'We don't know what tomorrow will bring': how climate change is affecting Fijians’ mental health
~ Year 9 is often seen as the 'lost year'. Here's what schools are trying to keep kids engaged
~ Indonesia is one of the world's largest democracies, but it's weaponising defamation laws to smother dissent
~ Attacks on cargo ships in the Red Sea threaten Australia's trade – we need a Plan B
~ As Australia's net zero transition threatens to stall, rooftop solar could help provide the power we need
~ Dark energy is one of the biggest puzzles in science and we're now a step closer to understanding it
~ Service dogs play vital roles for veterans, but Canada's lack of standards makes travel and access difficult
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter