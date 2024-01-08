There will be more elections in 2024 than ever before – here's how it could affect financial markets
By Gabriella Legrenzi, Senior Lecturer in Economics, Keele University
Reinhold Heinlein, Senior Lecturer in Economics, University of the West of England
Scott Mahadeo, Senior Lecturer in Macroeconomics, University of Portsmouth
The evidence is very mixed on how markets are affected by elections, but that doesn’t mean they’ll be irrelevant in 2024.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, January 8, 2024