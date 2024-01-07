1 in 3 people are lonely. Will AI help, or make things worse?
By Michael Cowling, Associate Professor – Information & Communication Technology (ICT), CQUniversity Australia
Joseph Crawford, Senior Lecturer, Management, University of Tasmania
Kelly-Ann Allen, Associate Professor, School of Educational Psychology and Counselling, Faculty of Education, Monash University
As far back as the dawn of the internet, scholars have discussed how AI might serve to replace (or supplement) human relationships.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Sunday, January 7, 2024