Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Creating a welcoming and supportive environment helps immigrants better integrate

By Marina M. Doucerain, Associate professor in social psychology, Université du Québec à Montréal (UQAM)
New research shows that immigrants who arrive in a new country with better mental well-being are more likely to integrate and be successful.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Why traditional cooking isn’t always healthier: the case of Ghanaians in Manchester and in Accra
~ What's behind the dramatic shift in Canadian public opinion about immigration levels?
~ Neighbourhood amenities may have helped youth mental health and stress early in the pandemic
~ Artists bring human richness at times of strife — and need to be allowed to speak about the Israel-Hamas war
~ Why we should take competitive video games more seriously
~ Senegal’s small scale gold miners still use poisonous mercury: how to reduce the harm
~ Taxes on e-cigarettes: South Africa must strike a balance between economic arguments and health concerns
~ Young Africans could disrupt authoritarian states but they don't – here's why
~ After 3 months of devastation in the Israel-Hamas war, is anyone 'winning'?
~ US Supreme Court decision on Trump-Colorado ballot case 'monumental' for democracy itself, not just 2024 presidential election
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter