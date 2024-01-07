Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Artists bring human richness at times of strife — and need to be allowed to speak about the Israel-Hamas war

By Lowell Gasoi, Instructor in communication studies at Carleton University and the University of Ottawa, Carleton University
Especially in a time when trust in political leaders and institutions wanes, arts leaders, patrons, policymakers and artists face daunting but critical questions about the value and role of artists.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
