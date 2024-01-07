Tolerance.ca
Senegal’s small scale gold miners still use poisonous mercury: how to reduce the harm

By Jacqueline Gerson, Assistant professor, Michigan State University
Given the dangers of mercury toxicity and the high exposure of miners and their communities, solutions are needed to reduce their exposure.The Conversation


© The Conversation
