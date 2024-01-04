Tolerance.ca
What is selective mutism? And is it a lifelong condition?

By Gino Hipolito, DPhil Candidate, Experimental Psychology, University of Oxford
Belle* is six years old. Like many children, she is a playful and often boisterous child at home with her family. Unlike many children, she has an anxiety disorder which renders her speechless and often physically frozen in specific situations such as school or when she is out with her family.

This affects her ability to join class activities and make friends at school. Other typical childhood experiences, such as attending birthday parties or joining in after-school activities, prove to be challenging for her.

Belle has selective mutism, which affects about


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
