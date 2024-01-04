Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Wolves return to Europe: what to do about them is a people problem – podcast

By Gemma Ware, Editor and Co-Host, The Conversation Weekly Podcast, The Conversation
Wolves are making a comeback across Europe. As their populations grow, 65,000 livestock are killed each year by wolves. Now, moves are underway to change the protection status of the wolf in the European Union.

In this episode of The Conversation Weekly, we speak to a social scientist researching the best ways for humans and wolves to coexist.