Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The cost-of-living crisis is hitting hard. Here are 3 ways to soften the blow

By Ama Samarasinghe, Lecturer, Financial Planning and Tax, RMIT University
As our wallets feel the strain from the cost-of-living crisis, many of us are looking for ways to soften the blow.

While everyone’s circumstances are different, and ideally you should seek help from an accredited financial adviser, there are some tried and true ways to work out where all your money is going and why.

Here are three practical tips to reduce the impact of the cost-of-living increases, and stretch every hard-earned dollar.


1. Hunt for a better loan rate


For many households, the biggest hit comes from the mortgage, so start there.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How drinking sustainable wine can help vineyards and the planet
~ The science behind building healthy habits can help you keep your New Year's resolution
~ No one can predict how financial markets will behave with absolute certainty. Here's why
~ My life as a 'Jillposter': the radical feminist poster group that pasted prints around Melbourne in the ‘80s
~ The strange story of the grave of Copernicus
~ AI is our ‘Promethean fire': using it wisely means knowing its true nature – and our own minds
~ Storm clouds ahead: scandals that have rocked Australian politics
~ 15 literary podcasts to make you laugh, learn and join conversations about books
~ 'Mum, Dad, I'm bored!' How to teach children to manage their own boredom these holidays
~ Alberta sovereignty push: Learning from the economic fallout of similar separatist movements
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter