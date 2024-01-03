Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Expert advice to help young people keep their new year resolutions

By Avery Anapol, Commissioning Editor, Politics + Society
If you’re in need of some extra motivation to stick to your new year resolutions, there’s no better place to look than The Conversation’s archives. Our Quarter Life series is full of expert advice to help readers in their 20s and 30s navigate life’s transitions. Read on for some pieces to help you reach your goals this year.

Take care of your mental health


If you have resolved to take better care of your mental health this year, you might as well start first thing in the morning.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How drinking sustainable wine can help vineyards and the planet
~ The science behind building healthy habits can help you keep your New Year's resolution
~ No one can predict how financial markets will behave with absolute certainty. Here's why
~ My life as a 'Jillposter': the radical feminist poster group that pasted prints around Melbourne in the ‘80s
~ The strange story of the grave of Copernicus
~ AI is our ‘Promethean fire': using it wisely means knowing its true nature – and our own minds
~ Storm clouds ahead: scandals that have rocked Australian politics
~ 15 literary podcasts to make you laugh, learn and join conversations about books
~ 'Mum, Dad, I'm bored!' How to teach children to manage their own boredom these holidays
~ The cost-of-living crisis is hitting hard. Here are 3 ways to soften the blow
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter