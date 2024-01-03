Tolerance.ca
The study of dreams: Scientists uncover new communication channels with dreamers

By Başak Türker, Chercheuse postdoctorale, Institut du Cerveau (ICM)
Delphine Oudiette, Chercheure en neurosciences cognitives, Inserm
In his sci-fi film Inception (2010), Christophe Nolan imagined his protagonist slipping into other people’s dreams and even shaping their contents. But what if this story wasn’t so far away from real life?

Our research suggests that it is possible to interact with volunteers while they are asleep, and even to converse with them at certain key moments.

The scientific study of dreams


While we sometimes wake up with vivid memories from our nocturnal adventures, at others the impression…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
