Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Driverless cars: stopping dead seems to be a default setting when they encounter a problem — it can cause chaos on roads

By Barry Brown, Professor of Human Computer Interaction, Stockholm University
While self-driving vehicles are being deployed in numerous cities globally, persistent controversies continue to challenge their deployment.

Recently, Tesla recalled more than two million cars after the US regulator found problems with its driver assistance system. Tesla did not agree with the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s (NHTSA) analysis, but agreed to add new features.

Tesla’s autopilot system is not fully autonomous, since a human driver has to be present at all times.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How drinking sustainable wine can help vineyards and the planet
~ The science behind building healthy habits can help you keep your New Year's resolution
~ No one can predict how financial markets will behave with absolute certainty. Here's why
~ My life as a 'Jillposter': the radical feminist poster group that pasted prints around Melbourne in the ‘80s
~ The strange story of the grave of Copernicus
~ AI is our ‘Promethean fire': using it wisely means knowing its true nature – and our own minds
~ Storm clouds ahead: scandals that have rocked Australian politics
~ 15 literary podcasts to make you laugh, learn and join conversations about books
~ 'Mum, Dad, I'm bored!' How to teach children to manage their own boredom these holidays
~ The cost-of-living crisis is hitting hard. Here are 3 ways to soften the blow
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter