Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Israel: Gaza Workers Held Incommunicado for Weeks

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Palestinian workers from Gaza, whom Israeli authorities had detained after October 7, were released to Gaza via the Kerem Shalom crossing on November 3, 2023 after spending weeks in incommunicado detention. © 2023 Fatima Shbair/AP Photo (Jerusalem) – Israeli authorities held thousands of workers from Gaza in incommunicado detention for several weeks following the October 7 attacks, subjecting at least some of them to inhumane and degrading conditions, Human Rights Watch said. Thousands more remain stranded in the occupied West Bank without valid legal status and vulnerable…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Language-related misunderstanding at work: What it is, why it occurs and what organizations can do about it
~ The meat and dairy industry is not 'climate neutral', despite some eye-catching claims
~ Israel's highest court protects its power to curb government extremism − 3 essential reads
~ Will Biden's ego bring Trump back to the White House?
~ 'Indigenizing' universities means building relationships with nations and lands
~ Our dogs can terrify (and even kill) wildlife. Here’s how to be a responsible owner this summer
~ How effective is fear as a teaching tool? How and what do we learn when we are scared?
~ When you sit down to build a sandcastle, take a look around you: the beach is already sculpting
~ Jaws turns 50: reading Peter Benchley's novel, you barely mind if its self-loathing characters are eaten by a 'genius' shark
~ Are catnip and treats like it safe for cats? Here's how they affect their minds and moods
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter