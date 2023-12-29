Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Insights 2023: from unheard voices and AI to the origin story of a very popular rabbit

By Paul Keaveny, Investigations Editor, The Conversation
Naomi Joseph, Arts + Culture Editor
Mike Herd, Investigations Editor, Insights
This year, the Insights series has covered a wide range of important topics but the themes of ‘unheard voices’, artificial intelligence (AI) and mental health have led the way.

In long-form articles and podcasts, our authors have put the spotlight on groundbreaking new research, at times giving voice to those who rarely get a chance…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Six space missions to look forward to in 2024
~ The secret world of puddles
~ How the 'visionaries' of Silicon Valley mean profits are prioritised over true technological progress
~ Three-day week, 50 years on: lessons from a previous Conservative government struggling with a cost of living crisis
~ Why some people don't trust science – and how to change their minds
~ What COVID diaries have in common with Samuel Pepys' 17th-century plague diaries
~ Young people took up smoking during the pandemic – how tobacco has been used for stress relief for more than a century
~ Why Russia and China have been added to Republicans’ new ‘axis of evil’
~ Time to choose a career? A psychologist offers tips on the journey after high school
~ World News in Brief: UN rights chief condemns attacks in Nigeria, WFP supplies looted in Sudan, non-discrimination protections in the US
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter