Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Six space missions to look forward to in 2024

By Monica Grady, Professor of Planetary and Space Sciences, The Open University
It’s going to be a bumper time for space missions in 2024 – especially to the Moon, our nearest neighbour. And that’s following on from an already epic 2023.

I’m a laboratory scientist, so I always like to have a “proper” sample to analyse. Rather than peering through telescopes to look at the stars, I prefer to see them in a vial in my lab. My technique of choice is to burn the material to ashes while measuring the organic compounds and other species that are liberated in the process.

So it was a great delight to see the safe return of Nasa’s…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Insights 2023: from unheard voices and AI to the origin story of a very popular rabbit
~ The secret world of puddles
~ How the 'visionaries' of Silicon Valley mean profits are prioritised over true technological progress
~ Three-day week, 50 years on: lessons from a previous Conservative government struggling with a cost of living crisis
~ Why some people don't trust science – and how to change their minds
~ What COVID diaries have in common with Samuel Pepys' 17th-century plague diaries
~ Young people took up smoking during the pandemic – how tobacco has been used for stress relief for more than a century
~ Why Russia and China have been added to Republicans’ new ‘axis of evil’
~ Time to choose a career? A psychologist offers tips on the journey after high school
~ World News in Brief: UN rights chief condemns attacks in Nigeria, WFP supplies looted in Sudan, non-discrimination protections in the US
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter