Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why Russia and China have been added to Republicans’ new ‘axis of evil’

By Amelia Hadfield, Head of Department of Politics, University of Surrey
Former US president George W Bush’s concept of an “axis of evil”, introduced in his 2002 State of the Union address, came to define the flawed foreign policy decisions of his years in power.

He used it to legitimise both the invasion of Iraq and the ensuing “war on terror”. Bush’s axis of evil included Iraq, Iran and North Korea. They were bound together as long-standing US adversaries, rendered…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Insights 2023: from unheard voices and AI to the origin story of a very popular rabbit
~ Six space missions to look forward to in 2024
~ The secret world of puddles
~ How the 'visionaries' of Silicon Valley mean profits are prioritised over true technological progress
~ Three-day week, 50 years on: lessons from a previous Conservative government struggling with a cost of living crisis
~ Why some people don't trust science – and how to change their minds
~ What COVID diaries have in common with Samuel Pepys' 17th-century plague diaries
~ Young people took up smoking during the pandemic – how tobacco has been used for stress relief for more than a century
~ Time to choose a career? A psychologist offers tips on the journey after high school
~ World News in Brief: UN rights chief condemns attacks in Nigeria, WFP supplies looted in Sudan, non-discrimination protections in the US
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter