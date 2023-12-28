Tolerance.ca
Could you cope with a shock to your bank balance? 5 ways to check you are financially resilient

By Bomikazi Zeka, Assistant Professor in Finance and Financial Planning, University of Canberra
Imagine the dentist has just said you urgently need a A$2,000 dental crown. A week later, a pipe in your bathroom bursts, causing $8,000 worth of damage. Suddenly, you’ve been hit with a $10,000 financial shock.

As the cost-of-living crisis plunges more households into financial uncertainty and at least one-third of Australians struggle to…





