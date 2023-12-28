Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

They're serving what?! How the c-word went from camp to internet mainstream

By Christian Ilbury, Lecturer, Linguistics and English Language, The University of Edinburgh
Warning: this article contains language that some readers may find offensive.

If someone told you that you were “serving cunt”, would you be offended? Despite the inclusion of the c-word, this phrase isn’t meant as an insult or a misogynistic slur. In fact, it is quite the opposite – at least, among those in queer communities who have long…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The care home sector got £2.1 billion in government COVID aid -- our research shows care workers themselves got little support
~ Vivek Ramaswamy is the millionaire millennial running for US president. Is he running towards a career low?
~ How a French rabbi helped build a thriving Jewish community in medieval York – before a shocking massacre
~ A brief history of time – as told by a watchmaker
~ The Taste of Things review: this gastronomic French tale is a feast for the senses
~ Being an 'authentic' CEO is a job in itself for women
~ Can golf courses help save the planet? Ask a herd of wild pigs
~ Six ways to look after your eyes in 2024
~ A brief history of Britain's obsession with the hot water bottle
~ Black Panther, Wakanda Forever and the problem with Hollywood – an African perspective
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter