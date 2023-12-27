Tolerance.ca
I collect marsupial poo. A crack team of volunteers across Australia helps me out

By Angela Russell, Graduate researcher PhD candidate, La Trobe University
I thought convincing my husband of the merits of my returning to study just as he had retired would be a very tricky sell. So his enthusiasm for the idea caught me by surprise.

He helpfully suggested several interesting topics: sea turtles, dugongs and coral reefs. If it involved a boat in a warm climate, he was behind me 100%.

But if you are going to dedicate three and a half years to studying a single topic, it really needs to excite you, and my interest in gut bacteria and health won out. Much to my hubby’s dismay, I chose to immerse myself in the subject of marsupial…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
