Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Where do all of James Bond's gadgets come from? A geologist tells the raw truth

By Nicolas Charles, Géologue, PhD, BRGM
At Q’s of course! But he doesn’t pull them out of his sleeve. In Spectre (2015), Daniel Craig and Ben Whishaw play the famous spy and his gadget supplier.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The zaï technique: how farmers in the Sahel grow crops with little to no water
~ Do you condemn?
~ An African history of cannabis offers fascinating and heartbreaking insights – an expert explains
~ In Azerbaijan, an entire village was vacated for the President's son-in-law
~ Which zoo animals are most active in winter and what times are best to see them?
~ Going for a walk wasn’t really a thing 300 years ago – the Victorians turned it into a popular pastime
~ Magnets, mating and metallic objects – cautionary tales from the MRI scanner
~ Horse skulls and harmony singing – two winter customs which bring people in Wales together
~ Seamus Heaney: ten years after his death, the generosity and warmth of his rich poetic voice endures
~ How to make your life greener in 2024
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter