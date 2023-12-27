Tolerance.ca
Which zoo animals are most active in winter and what times are best to see them?

By Samantha Ward, Associate Professor of Zoo Animal Welfare, Nottingham Trent University
The temperature has dropped, the nights have drawn in. The winter holidays have started, families are gathered – so where can you go to fuel the imagination and get some fresh air? A zoo might not be your first thought – but with some offering reduced ticket prices and smaller crowds than in summer, your nearest zoo on a cold, crisp winter’s day might be just the place.

We might think that their most popular animals, large mammals, are only active in summer, because that time of year suits us better. However, not all animals love sunshine and the hot days of summer. Some prefer cooler…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
