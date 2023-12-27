Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Going for a walk wasn’t really a thing 300 years ago – the Victorians turned it into a popular pastime

By Lauren Nichola Colley, PhD in English literature, University of Nottingham
Going for a walk is always a good idea. Perhaps, if you are lucky enough, this might be a hike along ragged cliffs or trudge along a chilly beach with family. Many of us however, have to take to the pavements of Britain’s towns and cities for our post-lunch walks.

As a researcher of pedestrianism, I am fascinated by the changing culture of how, where and why we walk. This includes the tacit pavement etiquette that has both endured through the centuries and changed to reflect the cultural concerns of the age.

You might be surprised to hear that “going for a walk” wasn’t…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Do you condemn?
~ An African history of cannabis offers fascinating and heartbreaking insights – an expert explains
~ In Azerbaijan, an entire village was vacated for the President's son-in-law
~ Which zoo animals are most active in winter and what times are best to see them?
~ Magnets, mating and metallic objects – cautionary tales from the MRI scanner
~ Horse skulls and harmony singing – two winter customs which bring people in Wales together
~ Seamus Heaney: ten years after his death, the generosity and warmth of his rich poetic voice endures
~ How to make your life greener in 2024
~ Selfies and social media: how tourists indulge their influencer fantasies
~ Fascia: the most neglected part of our body is finally starting to receive attention
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter