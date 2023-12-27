Tolerance.ca
Magnets, mating and metallic objects – cautionary tales from the MRI scanner

By Adam Taylor, Professor and Director of the Clinical Anatomy Learning Centre, Lancaster University
A 57-year-old woman from Wisconsin recently sustained a rather unfortunate injury to her buttock. She had attended the hospital for an MRI (magnetic resonance imaging) scan and had entered the machine with a concealed firearm. The machine’s powerful magnet caused the gun to discharge.

This isn't the first time in 2023 that a firearm injury has been sustained in an MRI scanner. In February a lawyer…


Read complete article

© The Conversation
