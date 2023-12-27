Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How to make your life greener in 2024

By Ian Williams, Professor of Applied Environmental Science, University of Southampton
Alice Brock, PhD Candidate in Environmental Science, University of Southampton
People all around the world traditionally use their new year to embark on a change in lifestyle.

The People’s Climate Vote, a UN survey of public opinion on climate change, highlights that citizens around the world recognise climate change as a global emergency and agree that we should do everything necessary in response.

People are gradually adopting more sustainable lifestyles,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
