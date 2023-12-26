Tolerance.ca
Economic lookahead: As we ring in 2024, can the US economy continue to avoid a recession?

By D. Brian Blank, Associate Professor of Finance, Mississippi State University
Brandy Hadley, Associate Professor of Finance and the David A. Thompson Distinguished Scholar of Applied Investments, Appalachian State University
With economic forecasters rewriting their 2024 outlooks following recent moves from the Federal Reserve, The Conversation turned to two financial economists to share their thoughts on the upcoming year.

D.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
