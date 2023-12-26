Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

From the Moon's south pole to an ice-covered ocean world, several exciting space missions are slated for launch in 2024

By Ali M. Bramson, Assistant Professor of Earth, Atmospheric, and Planetary Sciences, Purdue University
The year 2023 proved to be an important one for space missions, with NASA’s OSIRIS-REx mission returning a sample from an asteroid and India’s Chandrayaan-3 mission exploring the lunar south pole, and 2024 is shaping up to be another exciting year for space exploration.

Several new missions under NASA’s


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Economic lookahead: As we ring in 2024, can the US economy continue to avoid a recession?
~ Keeping a streak alive can be strong motivation to stick with a chosen activity
~ Cardio or weights first? A kinesiologist explains how to optimize the order of your exercise routine
~ The curious joy of being wrong – intellectual humility means being open to new information and willing to change your mind
~ NZ report card 2023: near the top of the class in some areas, room for improvement elsewhere
~ How the retailing contest between CBDs, shopping centres and online will reshape our cities
~ My favourite fictional character: Maggie O'Farrell's rebel Esme Lennox refuses to be the 'perfect victim' – even in an asylum
~ 'Rights of nature' are being recognised overseas. In Australia, local leadership gives cause for optimism
~ The science of the ideal salad dressing
~ You can’t reverse the ageing process but these 5 things can help you live longer
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter