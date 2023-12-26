Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
How counting by 10 helps children learn about the meaning of numbers

By Helena Osana, Professor, Principal Investigator of the Mathematics Teaching and Learning Lab, Concordia University
Jairo A. Navarrete-Ulloa, Adjunct assistant professor, Institute of Education Sciences, Universidad de O’Higgins (Chile)
Vera Wagner, Research Assistant, Mathematics Teaching and Learning Lab, Concordia University
Findings of a study suggest using a ‘hundreds chart’ showing numbers one through 100, beginning with one in the top-left corner, fosters children’s counting by 10s.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
