Why does alcohol make my poo go weird?

By Vincent Ho, Associate Professor and clinical academic gastroenterologist, Western Sydney University
As we enter the festive season it’s a good time to think about what all those celebratory alcoholic drinks can do to your gut.

Alcohol can interfere with the time it takes for food to go through your gut (also known as the “transit time”). In particular, it can affect the muscles of the stomach and the small bowel (also known as the small intestine).

So, how and why does alcohol make your poos goes weird? Here’s what you need to know.

À lire aussi : Got…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
