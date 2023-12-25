Older workers still struggle with work-life balance – and there’s no one-size-fits-all remedy
By Candice Harris, Professor of Management, Auckland University of Technology
Barbara Myers, Associate Professor, Auckland University of Technology
Jarrod Haar, Dean's Chair in Management and Māori Business, Massey University
Older workers can struggle as much with work-life balance as their younger counterparts. But employers need to avoid treating them as a single group – their needs are surprisingly diverse.
© The Conversation
