Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Switching off from work has never been harder, or more necessary. Here's how to do it

By Jane Gifkins, Researcher, Centre for Work, Organisation and Wellbeing, Griffith University
A survey of nurses showed that sport, socialising and hobbies are all great ways to unwind, particularly when your job is stressful and demanding.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Half-watched TV and part-heard radio: summer Test cricket is steeped in nostalgia, but these 'traditions' have short histories
~ Why does alcohol make my poo go weird?
~ 5 under-appreciated crime novels you should read
~ How Boxing Day evolved from giving Christmas leftovers to servants to a retail frenzy
~ Older workers still struggle with work-life balance – and there’s no one-size-fits-all remedy
~ In Turkey yet another television show finds itself in hot water
~ Head of Azerbaijan's Presidential Security Service implicated in corruption scandal
~ 4 must-read books from east Africa in 2023: from Tanzanian masters to Ugandan queens
~ Digging into the reality of internet shutdowns in Latin America: An insidious threat
~ The Christmas when all the sodomites died
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter