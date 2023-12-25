Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

In Turkey yet another television show finds itself in hot water

By Arzu Geybullayeva
In a country deeply divided between secular citizens and pious Muslims, the show hit a nerve. The question remains whether, this time, a show can make a difference in society.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
