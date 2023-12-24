Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Digging into the reality of internet shutdowns in Latin America: An insidious threat

By IFEX
The use of internet shutdowns by authoritarian regimes in Latin America has led to organisations and experts increasingly noting various nuances and contexts in methods to interfere with internet access.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The Christmas when all the sodomites died
~ At a time of giving and receiving, our many Australian mistletoes do it too
~ A short history of sunscreen, from basting like a chook to preventing skin cancer
~ What if I discover mould after I move into a rental property? What are my rights?
~ Relax – having different sleeping arrangements over the holidays probably won't wreck your child's sleep routine
~ As Aussie as vanilla slice: how the delicate European dessert became the snot block of Aussie bakeries
~ Russian musicians sing about war resistance — few people take them seriously
~ How AI could dramatically improve cancer patients' prognosis
~ Bethlehem church creates rubble nativity scene this Christmas
~ Two Boats Full of Rohingya Refugees; One Saved, Other Vanished
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter