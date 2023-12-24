Tolerance.ca
A short history of sunscreen, from basting like a chook to preventing skin cancer

By Laura Dawes, Research Fellow in Medico-Legal History, Australian National University
Australians have used commercial creams, lotions or gels to manage our skin’s sun exposure for nearly a century.

But why we do it, the preparations themselves, and whether they work, has changed over time.

In this short history of sunscreen in Australia, we look at how we’ve slathered, slopped and spritzed our skin for sometimes surprising reasons.

