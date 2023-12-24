Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How AI could dramatically improve cancer patients' prognosis

By Frédéric Jallat, Professeur de marketing à ESCP Business School, professeur vacataire, ESCP Business School
From helping surgeons to carry out complex procedures to monitoring the heartbeat of the chronically ill, the use of AI in cancer care is set to be game-changing.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
