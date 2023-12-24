Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Two Boats Full of Rohingya Refugees; One Saved, Other Vanished

PIDIE, Indonesia — The screams were heard soon after the ailing boat emerged into view. On board were babies and children alongside mothers and fathers begging to be saved.  The passengers were ethnic Rohingya Muslims who had fled surging gang violence and rampant hunger in the refugee camps of Bangladesh, only to find themselves adrift with a broken engine on the Andaman Sea. For a moment, it appeared their salvation had arrived in the form of another boat carrying Rohingya refugees that had pulled up alongside them.  But those on board the other boat — itself overloaded and beginning to leak…


Read complete article

© Voice of America -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Bethlehem church creates rubble nativity scene this Christmas
~ Year in review: In 2024, the climate crisis was top of mind for the Caribbean
~ How Caribbean ‘Black Cake’ can help the region transcend its traumatic past
~ The rich culture of Latin American traditional Christmas food
~ Behind Bars for ‘Blasphemy’ in Indonesia
~ Canadians are losing faith in the economy — and it's affecting their perception of inequality
~ Police Assault Prominent Rights Lawyer in Cameroon
~ Lift your spirits with our musical playlist: Don't Call Me Resilient's year in review
~ Skip 'Die Hard' this Christmas and watch these 5 films to better understand the climate crisis
~ Christmas movies always show us that being single sucks — but that’s not true
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter