Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Bethlehem church creates rubble nativity scene this Christmas

By The New Arab
A church in Bethlehem has decided to commemorate the birth of Jesus Christ differently this year, symbolizing the suffering of children in Gaza amid Israel's ongoing indiscriminate war.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Two Boats Full of Rohingya Refugees; One Saved, Other Vanished
~ Year in review: In 2024, the climate crisis was top of mind for the Caribbean
~ How Caribbean ‘Black Cake’ can help the region transcend its traumatic past
~ The rich culture of Latin American traditional Christmas food
~ Behind Bars for ‘Blasphemy’ in Indonesia
~ Canadians are losing faith in the economy — and it's affecting their perception of inequality
~ Police Assault Prominent Rights Lawyer in Cameroon
~ Lift your spirits with our musical playlist: Don't Call Me Resilient's year in review
~ Skip 'Die Hard' this Christmas and watch these 5 films to better understand the climate crisis
~ Christmas movies always show us that being single sucks — but that’s not true
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter