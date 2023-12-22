Canadians are losing faith in the economy — and it's affecting their perception of inequality
By Scott Schieman, Professor of Sociology and Canada Research Chair, University of Toronto
Alexander Wilson, PhD Student, Department of Sociology, University of Toronto
Jiarui Liang, Master's Student, Department of Sociology, University of Toronto
Perceptions of extreme inequality undermine peoples’ belief that the economy is working for them. This, in turn, dampens their aspirations to improve their economic lot.
