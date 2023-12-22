Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Canadians are losing faith in the economy — and it's affecting their perception of inequality

By Scott Schieman, Professor of Sociology and Canada Research Chair, University of Toronto
Alexander Wilson, PhD Student, Department of Sociology, University of Toronto
Jiarui Liang, Master's Student, Department of Sociology, University of Toronto
Perceptions of extreme inequality undermine peoples’ belief that the economy is working for them. This, in turn, dampens their aspirations to improve their economic lot.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
