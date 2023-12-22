Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Police Assault Prominent Rights Lawyer in Cameroon

By Human Rights Watch
Atoh Walter M. Tchemi, a prominent Cameroonian human rights lawyer, knows firsthand the harassment and threats that comes with his job. But even he wasn’t expecting to be beaten up by the police when he went to meet a client. Click to expand Image Atoh Walter M. Tchemi, a barrister in Kumba, South-West region, Cameroon, 2022.  © 2022 Private About 10:30 a.m. today, December 22, Tchemi went to a garage on Mulango Street in Kumba, a city in the South-West region of Cameroon, to talk to a client, a truck driver allegedly involved in an accident. The policemen present had taken the driver’s…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
