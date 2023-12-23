Tolerance.ca
Behind Bars for ‘Blasphemy’ in Indonesia

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Apollinaris Darmawan on his YouTube channel.  © Private This month marks the third year behind bars for 74-year-old Apollinaris Darmawan. He was convicted under Indonesian law for “blasphemy” for writing a book and posting on social media his criticisms of Indonesia’s Muslim leaders and Islamic law. His prosecution violates his rights to freedom of expression and belief protected by the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) and other treaties ratified by Indonesia.   Darmawan is a retired railway company executive who converted from Islam to Catholicism.…


© Human Rights Watch -
