Human Rights Observatory

US election: Jewish and Muslim votes probably don't have the power to change the outcome – despite backlash on Gaza policy

By Paul Whiteley, Professor, Department of Government, University of Essex
Numbers of Muslim and Jewish voters in the US, are small, compared to the rest of the population, so their voting patterns are unlikely to change the 2024 election result.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
