Human Rights Observatory

UK ban on boilers in new homes rules out hydrogen as a heating source

By Ran Boydell, Associate Professor in Sustainable Development, Heriot-Watt University
Boilers will be banned in new-build homes in the UK from 2025, according to a long-awaited government consultation on energy efficiency standards in the housebuilding industry. The report said that there is “no practical way” that installing boilers of any type will “deliver significant carbon savings and ‘zero-carbon ready’ homes”.

What’s more surprising…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
