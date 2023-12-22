Tolerance.ca
Six books (and one play) to read to understand British politics today

By Tim Bale, Professor of Politics, Queen Mary University of London
Amelia Hadfield, Head of Department of Politics, University of Surrey
Dónall Mac Cathmhaoill, Lecturer in Creative Writing, The Open University
Les Johnson, Visiting Research Fellow, Birmingham School of Media, Birmingham City University
Martin Farr, Senior Lecturer in Contemporary British History, Newcastle University
Michael Bankole, Lecturer in Politics, Royal Holloway University of London
Paula Keaveney, Senior Lecturer in Politics, Edge Hill University
With a general election on the horizon in 2024, this holiday season is a good time to curl up with a book that explains the state of British politics and society today. We asked politics experts for their recommendations.

Why Is This Lying Bastard Lying To Me? by Rob Burley


Don’t let the colourful title put you off. Rob Burley is the former editor of BBC political programming, including The Andrew Marr Show and Politics Live – his book is both a hard-hitting expose of his time in the industry and a “deliciously…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
