Pay gaps and less chance of a top degree: the unequal experience of ethnic minority staff and students at English universities

By David Mba, Vice-Chancellor, Birmingham City University
People from Black, Asian and minority ethnic backgrounds make up, on average, 32.9% of undergraduates in England – but only 14.3% of professors.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
