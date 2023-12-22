Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Phone hacking in the British press: three key moments in the scandal – and what happens next

By John Jewell, Director of Undergraduate Studies, School of Journalism, Media and Cultural Studies, Cardiff University
Prince Harry has emerged as the victor in his civil case against Mirror Group Newspapers. The judge, Mr Justice Fanning, ruled that on the balance of probabilities a sample of 15 out of 33 articles examined by his court were written as result of phone hacking and other illegal measures. In an exhaustive report weighing in at 386 pages, Fanning stated that there was evidence of “widespread…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Christmas consumption – what would the great economic philosophers think?
~ Six books (and one play) to read to understand British politics today
~ How universities can address the lack of Black scholars in academia
~ Pay gaps and less chance of a top degree: the unequal experience of ethnic minority staff and students at English universities
~ Wegovy: why half the people taking the weight loss drug stop within a year – and what happens when they do
~ Five Christmas fashion trends we should bring back – and may be found in your wardrobe already
~ Hollywood's first major Black female superhero: how Wakanda Forever broke the mould
~ As France moves to limit the rights of migrants, research reveals just how reliant on them it is
~ Morning sickness doesn't only occur in the morning. So why do we still call it that?
~ Britain likely to generate more electricity from wind, solar and hydro than fossil fuels for the first year ever in 2023
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter