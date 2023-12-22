Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Most expectant mothers miss out on vitamins important for their health and their baby’s, study finds

By Keith Godfrey, Professor of Epidemiology and Human Development, University of Southampton
Sarah El-Heis, Associate Professor of Dermatology, University of Southampton
Our bodies require many important vitamins and minerals in order to function well. B vitamins, for example, are particularly important for many of our everyday functions – including energy levels, cell health and nerve function.

These vitamins become even more important when a mother is pregnant, as low levels of some vitamins (such as folic acid, also known as vitamin B9) are associated with poor…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
