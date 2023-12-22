Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Kyrgyzstan: Activist Held for Opposing Flag Change

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Aftandil Jorobekov. © Private (Berlin, December 22, 2023) – Kyrgyz authorities have brought a criminal case against an activist and blogger, Aftandil Jorobekov, after he publicly opposed and called for protests against the government’s proposal to alter the country’s flag, Human Rights Watch said today. The charges, which include calling for mass unrest, violate his freedom of expression and right to peaceful assembly. On December 7, 2023, Kyrgyz authorities searched Jorobekov’s home, confiscated equipment, including multiple laptop computers and phones, and detained…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
