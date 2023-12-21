Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Avian influenza has killed millions of seabirds around the world: Antarctica could be next

By Hanne E F Nielsen, Senior lecturer, University of Tasmania
Meagan Dewar, Lecturer in the School of Science, Psychology and Sport, Federation University Australia
Michelle Wille, Senior research fellow, The University of Melbourne
A deadly strain of bird flu is circulating in animals. So far the virus has been detected in seabirds on islands near Antarctica. What does this mean for wildlife, tourism and research?The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
