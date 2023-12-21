Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Why Taiwan's falling birth rate has become a national security issue

By Antonia Finnane, Professor (honorary), The University of Melbourne
Young Taiwanese women in particular seem reluctant to have babies these days – and there may be quite a few reasons for that.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
