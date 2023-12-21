Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Ukraine can still defeat Russia, but it needs the right tools to do it

By James Horncastle, Assistant Professor and Edward and Emily McWhinney Professor in International Relations, Simon Fraser University
Ukraine can still emerge victorious in its war with Russia despite a failed summer counteroffensive. But what’s required now is a realistic assessment of Ukraine’s position and what is achievable.The Conversation


© The Conversation
